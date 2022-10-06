In one of the most anticipated games of the season, Arsenal will face Liverpool on Matchday 10 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US and Canada.

Liverpool visits Arsenal in a long awaited game of Matchday 10 in the 2022-2023 Premier League. Here is all the information you need to know including the date, time, TV Channel to watch and where to live stream free the game. In the United States, the match will be available on fuboTV (Free Trial). If you're in Canada, the best option is fuboTV Canada (Free Trial).

Arsenal keep dreaming of a championship after a magical start. Seven wins in eight games, 20 goals scored and 21 points have the Gunners atop of the table. Following an extraordinary 3-1 victory in the North London derby against Tottenham, Mikel Arteta's team took a sigh of relief because Gabriel Jesus had four yellow cards and could have been out for Liverpool's game. The Brazilian striker has had a huge impact as the new star of the club with five goals so far in the Premier League.

Liverpool are living a very tough moment in the 2022-2023 Premier League. After last season's epic ending, in which they lost the trophy dramatically to Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp's squad has a slow start with only 10 points. At the moment, Liverpool is 11 points behind leader Arsenal with a pending match. Of course it's too early to say it but, a win by the Gunners will put a lot of land between these clubs. In 2021-2022 campaign, Liverpool won both meetings (4-0 and 2-0).

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Date

Arsenal will host Liverpool in a superb duel on Matchday 10 of the 2022-2023 Premier League on Sunday, October 9 at 11:30 AM (ET). Another episode of this great rivalry will be played at Emirates Stadium in London, home of the Gunners.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool in the US and Canada

The spectacular clash between Arsenal and Liverpool on Matchday 10 of the 2022-2023 Premier League will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the game in the United States are Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, USA Network and Telemundo. In Canada, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV Canada (Free Trial).