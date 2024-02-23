Arsenal are scheduled to clash with Newcastle in Matchday 26 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Find extensive information about this match, including venue details and ways to watch it on TV or through live streaming services available in your region.
During the week, Arsenal suffered a significant setback in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The match against Porto, seemingly headed for a 0-0 draw, was upended by a late goal from the Portuguese team, leaving Arsenal with a deficit to overcome in the second leg.
Now, the focus shifts back to the Premier League, where they are 5 points behind the leaders. Arsenal are keen to move past the recent disappointment and concentrate on their league campaign. Their next challenge is Newcastle, a team also vying for spots that would secure their participation in international competitions.
Arsenal vs Newcastle: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (February 25)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 25)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (February 25)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 25)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 25)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 25)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 25)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 25)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (February 25)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Arsenal vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Go
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 1, TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+, discovery+ App
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: TNT Sports Ultimate, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+, TalkSport Radio UK
USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC