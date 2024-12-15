Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: T.J. Watt confirms if ankle injury will keep him out for rest of the season with Steelers

T.J. Watt and Mike Tomlin gave a first update about the ankle injury suffered by the star defensive player in the game between the Steelers and the Eagles.

T.J. Watt linebacker of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Jane Gersovich/Getty ImagesT.J. Watt linebacker of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers were dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles during a 27-13 loss. It was the first of three games in a span of eleven days and now they’ll have to face the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, because the Miami Dolphins and the Indianapolis Colts couldn’t win, the bright side for the Steelers is that they officially clinched a playoff spot to fight for the Super Bowl.

The big problem is that, in the final minutes at Philadelphia, Watt suffered a huge ankle injury leaving the game in absolute pain. Now, the star player revealed how serious this is.

Is T.J. Watt done for the season with injury?

Although at first it looked like a really serious ankle injury, T.J. Watt confirmed X-rays came negative. The full extent of the problem hasn’t been disclosed, but, the defensive end confirmed there’s no fracture. “It was just an ankle roll. X-rays came negative.” About playing against the Ravens, Watt said: “We’ll have to wait and see.”

Meanwhile, this was Mike Tomlin’s update about the situation. “T.J. had an ankle injury. I think it can be described as low ankle at this juncture, but I’ll have more information for you the next time we get together.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

