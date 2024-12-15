T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers were dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles during a 27-13 loss. It was the first of three games in a span of eleven days and now they’ll have to face the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, because the Miami Dolphins and the Indianapolis Colts couldn’t win, the bright side for the Steelers is that they officially clinched a playoff spot to fight for the Super Bowl.

The big problem is that, in the final minutes at Philadelphia, Watt suffered a huge ankle injury leaving the game in absolute pain. Now, the star player revealed how serious this is.

Is T.J. Watt done for the season with injury?

Although at first it looked like a really serious ankle injury, T.J. Watt confirmed X-rays came negative. The full extent of the problem hasn’t been disclosed, but, the defensive end confirmed there’s no fracture. “It was just an ankle roll. X-rays came negative.” About playing against the Ravens, Watt said: “We’ll have to wait and see.”

Meanwhile, this was Mike Tomlin’s update about the situation. “T.J. had an ankle injury. I think it can be described as low ankle at this juncture, but I’ll have more information for you the next time we get together.”

