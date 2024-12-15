Trending topics:
Liga MX

Where to watch Club America vs Monterrey live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Club America take on Monterrey in the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 final. Discover how to watch this highly anticipated matchup in the USA, including kickoff times and comprehensive broadcast details for both TV and streaming platforms.

Diego Valdes (L) of America fights for the ball with John Stefan Medina (R) of Monterrey
© IMAGO / Agency-MexSportDiego Valdes (L) of America fights for the ball with John Stefan Medina (R) of Monterrey

By Leonardo Herrera

Club America and Monterrey are set to face against each other in the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 final. Fans in the United States can find detailed broadcast information, kickoff times, and streaming options here to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this eagerly awaited showdown.

[Watch Club America vs Monterrey online in the US on Fubo]

Club America secured a crucial 2-1 victory in the first leg of the finals, delivering a hard-fought performance that gives them the edge heading into the second leg. Despite a challenging regular season, Las Aguilas have found their best form in the playoffs and are now poised to add another title to their collection.

However, Monterrey remain confident as they head back home for the decisive match, knowing their strong record at home gives them a significant advantage. The team has proven time and again that they can bounce back from tough situations, and they’ll be hoping to do so once more to claim the championship.

When will the Club America vs Monterrey match be played?

Club America will play against Monterrey in the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 final this Sunday, December 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Alvaro FIdalgo (L) of America fights for the ball with Iker Fimbres (R) of Monterrey – IMAGO / Agency-MexSport

Club America vs Monterrey: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Monterrey in the USA

Catch the Liga MX Apertura 2024 clash between Club America and Monterrey, airing live in the USA on Fubo. Additional viewing options include Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

