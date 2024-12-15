Where to watch Club America vs Monterrey live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Club America and Monterrey are set to face against each other in the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 final. Fans in the United States can find detailed broadcast information, kickoff times, and streaming options here to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this eagerly awaited showdown.

Club America secured a crucial 2-1 victory in the first leg of the finals, delivering a hard-fought performance that gives them the edge heading into the second leg. Despite a challenging regular season, Las Aguilas have found their best form in the playoffs and are now poised to add another title to their collection.

However, Monterrey remain confident as they head back home for the decisive match, knowing their strong record at home gives them a significant advantage. The team has proven time and again that they can bounce back from tough situations, and they’ll be hoping to do so once more to claim the championship.

When will the Club America vs Monterrey match be played?

Club America will play against Monterrey in the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 final this Sunday, December 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Club America vs Monterrey: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Monterrey in the USA

Catch the Liga MX Apertura 2024 clash between Club America and Monterrey, airing live in the USA on Fubo. Additional viewing options include Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.