Like every Saturday, the National Football League updated its gameday accountability report with actions stemming from the previous week. And once again, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid saw key contributors on the Kansas City Chiefs included on the summary.

The NFL imposed a hefty fine on Mahomes’ key weapon for the running game, punishing Isiah Pacheco for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet) during Kansas City’s Week 14 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

But the 25-year-old wasn’t the only Chiefs player punished by the league office. The NFL has also fined guard Trey Smith and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, also for unnecessary roughness.

Chiefs hit with three fines but Pacheco takes the hardest hit by the NFL

The fines on Smith and Smith-Schuster were much lower compared to that of Pacheco. The Chiefs running back, in fact, got the biggest penalty of the week along with Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Rachaad White ($45,020).

Smith was deducted $18,881 for use of the helmet in the fourth quarter against the Chargers. The reason for Smith-Schuster’s fine was the same, though the Chiefs wideout only had to pay $6,722 for his action in the second quarter.

This is not the first time the league office hits Reid’s Chiefs with fines in the 2024 season. The NFL even fined Mahomes a few weeks ago for “unsportsmanlike conduct,” as the league deemed a touchdown celebration as a “violent gesture.”