NFL confirms multiple fines on Josh Allen, Sean McDermott's Buffalo Bills

The NFL updated its gameday accountability summary with penalties stemming from Week 14. This time, Josh Allen and Sean McDermott saw a couple of Buffalo Bills players included on the report.

On Saturday, the National Football League announced fines for offensive tackles Spencer Brown and Dion Dawkins. Both were punished for actions corresponding to the Bills’ game against the Los Angeles Rams on December 8, but for different reasons.

While Brown was charged $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness (facemask) during the third quarter, Dawkins was deducted $14,069 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (removal of the helmet) with only a minute left in the Bills‘ 44-42 loss.

Allen, McDermott’s Bills take steps back in discipline

This is the first time Allen and McDermott find one of their own on the NFL’s gameday accountability report since Week 11, when A.J. Epenesa had to pay $15,400 for Unnecessary Roughness (hip-drop tackle).

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 27, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

For two weeks, the Bills managed to avoid catching the league office’s attention. These new fines suggest the team still has to work on its discipline, especially with the 2025 NFL playoffs drawing nearer.

Other NFL teams hit hard by fines in Week 14

Still, Buffalo was not the team with the most fined players in Week 14. That unwanted title belongs to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, with three players each.

The NFL announced that from a total of 2,115 plays, 23 resulted in fines in Week 14. Here’s all the fines announced by the league office on Saturday, ranked from highest to lowest:

