Jerry Jones continues to witness how Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys show resilience despite their slim chances of making the playoffs. After a devastating loss to the Bengals, Mike McCarthy and his players responded with a great 30-14 victory over the Panthers.

Of course, that makes the Cowboys wonder what would have happened if Amani Oruwariye hadn’t touched the ball after that blocked kick against Cincinnati when the game was tied. That hypothetical 7-7 record would have kept them with postseason chances as a wild card team.

Now, with almost no chances to make the playoffs and fight for the Super Bowl, the latest controversy is about Parsons and his future with the team. A shocking turn of events.

Will the Cowboys trade Micah Parsons?

Stephen Jones, CEO of the the Dallas Cowboys sparked the debate during an interview with Ian Rapoport when he didn’t close the door to a possible trade for Micah Parsons.

“Yeah, that’ll all be things we’ll consider. Obviously, we’re totally all in on Dak and CeeDee, but after that, then you still shape things, including Micah. But Micah’s a great player. You don’t do well in this league letting guys like Micah, usually, leave the house. We love Micah. I can’t imagine there’s a scenario where he’s not wearing a star on his helmet.”

Will Micah Parsons get a contract extension with Cowboys?

So, after the victory over the Carolina Panthers, Micah Parsons was asked about that statement and answered with a clear message to Jerry Jones and the entire team’s front office.

“I understand how that business side goes. There are no hard feelings in this business, whether I’m here or anywhere else. Obviously, I’ve stated that I want to be here. But at the end of the day, I understand the business side. I’ve put in a lot of work. I’ve played hard too. So, obviously, if sides can’t agree to those type of things, it happens like that. But I’m just happy to be here.”

“I’m just gonna keep playing hard while I’m here. If I’m here for the next five or six years, I’m gonna keep playing hard then too. Ain’t nothing really gonna make a difference Micah is gonna play hard.”

