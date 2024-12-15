Trending topics:
NFL News: Cowboys make final decision about blockbuster trade for Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons is waiting for a big contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. However, there's been a lot of uncertainty during the last weeks.

Cowboys make final decision about trade for Micah Parsons
The Dallas Cowboys made a huge decision last offseason when they gave big contract extensions to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. However, one star is still missing his historic paycheck: Micah Parsons.

Prescott became the highest paid player in NFL history with $60 million per year, while Lamb took $34 million annually to sit slightly behind Justin Jefferson as the top name to cash at the wide receiver position.

Now, Jerry Jones has to determine if, in his project to finally win a Super Bowl, Parsons is included. Although the right move to extend him seems evident, a blockbuster trade is not out of the question.

Will Micah Parsons get a contract extension with Cowboys?

During an interview with Ian Rapoport, Stephen Jones, Director of Player Personnel for the Dallas Cowboys, gave a very intriguing answer about the future of Micah Parsons and a possible trade. Previous big contracts for Prescott and Lamb might complicate the situation, but, they want him to stay.

“Yeah, that’ll all be things we’ll consider. Obviously, we’re totally all in on Dak and CeeDee, but after that, then you still shape things, including Micah. But Micah’s a great player. You don’t do well in this league letting guys like Micah, usually, leave the house. We love Micah. I can’t imagine there’s a scenario where he’s not wearing a star on his helmet.”

