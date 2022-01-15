Athletic Bilbao will face Real Madrid this Sunday, January 15, at the King Fahd Stadium for the final of Spanish Super Cup. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid will face each other this Sunday, January 15 at 1:30 PM (ET) at the King Fahd Stadium for the first of the semifinals of the Super Cup in Spain. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the US. You can watch it in the US on

.

Real Madrid arrived to this final after beating Barcelonafor “El Clasico” in a really hard game, one of the best between them in the last time. The “Culés”, who had a great performance despite the defeat, equalized twice the score and they had to play overtime. In that instance, Real Madrid scored the final 3-2 and they didn’t have to go to penalties.

Athletic Bilbao also had a tough game against Atletico de Madrid, who although they are not in a good moment, are still one of the best teams in Spain. The “Rojiblancos” had to turn around a game that started very complicated since João Félix, the “Aleti” started winning, but goals from Alvarez and Nico Williams gave Athletic the victory.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Time: 1:30 PM

Location: King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:30 PM

CT: 12:30 PM

MT: 11:30 AM

PT: 10:30 AM

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The game that Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid will play in what will be a new edition of the "Old Classic" for the final of the Spanish Super Cup will be the 171st between the two. So far, the statistics are largely dominated by the "Merengues" (as could be expected given what the two teams have been throughout history) with 86 wins compared to 51 for Athletic Bilbao. Also, there were 32 ties.

How to watch or live stream Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid in the US

The game that will be played this Sunday, January 16 at the King Fahd Stadium for the Spanish Super Cup final between Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid will be broadcast in the US on Fubo TV (free trial). Other options: ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Real Madrid are the favorite with -145 odds, while Athletic Bilbao have +390. A tie would finish in a +295 payout.

DraftKings Athletic Bilbao +390 Tie +295 Real Madrid -145

*Odds via DraftKings