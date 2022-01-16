Athletic Club and Real Madrid will clash off today at King Fahd Stadium in the 2022 Spanish Super Cup Final. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online the game free in different parts of the world.

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022 Spanish Super Cup Final today

Athletic Club and Real Madrid will battle it out at King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in the Final of the 2021-22 Spanish Super Cup today, January 16, 2022. Here, you will find the time of this Supercopa de España match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

This will only be their second Super Cup meeting. Interestingly, Athletic Club are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on their sole occasion so far; Real Madrid are surprisingly yet to grab a triumph to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their lone Spanish Supercopa encounter took place on January 14, 2021, when the Basque shocked the Whites with a 2-1 win in the 2020-21 Semi-Finals. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the competition exactly a year later, this time to determine the 2022 Supercopa de España champion.

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: Time of the game

Argentina: 3:30 PM

Brazil: 3:30 PM

United States: 1:30 PM (ET), 12:30 PM (CT), 11:30 AM (MT), 10:30 AM (PT)

Canada: 10:30 AM (PT), 11:30 AM (MT), 12:30 PM (CT), 1:30 PM (ET), 2:30 PM (AT)

Mexico: 12:30 PM

UK: 6:30 PM

Germany: 7:30 PM

France: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 6:30 PM

Italy: 7:30 PM

Spain: 7:30 PM

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com

Brazil: ESPN Brasil, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

United States: Fubo TV (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 3

France: Molotov, L'Equipe, L'Equipe Web, Free

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Italy: Nove TV

Spain: #Vamos