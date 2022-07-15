Eales is set to depart the club in August as he heads to take over as CEO of Newcastle United.

2018 seems like a lifetime ago for Atlanta United fans who have witnessed the total dismantling of the core group that won MLS Cup in 2018. While it was public knowledge that the Five Stripes would be a selling club, it was not supposed to go down like this.

At the end of 2018 Atlanta United had a firm owner, a steady front office, solid players, and while Tata Martino left to take over Mexico, a strong sense of what kind of coach the team needed to be successful.

Fast forward to 2022 and the club has seen two high profile coaches come and go, they have lost the heart and soul of the 2018 team with the departures of Héctor Villalba, Julian Gressel (today traded to Vancouver), Franco Escobar, Michael Parkhurst, George Bello, and Darlington Nagbe.

So what now for Atlanta United?

On social media fans are worried that the club will be left in the hands of Carlos Bocanegra who has been the brunt of fan anger over the last few months. It was with Eales at the helm that the club landed Tata Martino and after that major contributors Josef Martínez and Miguel Almirón.

On the business side the club has been a major success, leader in attendance in MLS since their first season and one of the highest attended teams in the world. Atlanta United have left a huge footprint in the city and made history for having many of the league’s highest incoming and outgoing transfers.

It was also under Eales watch that it all fell apart so to speak. Eales agreed to the hirings of Frank de Boer and Gabriel Heinze, one being a disappointment the other a major disaster. Eales also overruled Tata Martino and purchased Esequiel Barco for over $15 million and today on a reported two-year loan at River Plate.

Under Eales’ watch this season Atlanta United are currently two games below .500 and out of the playoffs. Atlanta United owner Arthur M. Blank had nothing but praise for the departing Eales, “Darren Eales is one of the best hires I’ve made in my career and the strength and success of Atlanta United to date is a credit to him not only as a leader, but as a passionate footballer, I’m thrilled for Darren to have this new opportunity to lead Newcastle and I see it as a very positive reflection of Atlanta United and what our club has achieved in such a short time. Darren is more than ready to lead Newcastle and I know he’ll be an outstanding leader of that club. He leaves with my deepest respect, admiration and very best wishes for him, Faith and their two beautiful sons.”

On social media fans have serious doubts on the futures of Bocanegra and current coach Gonzalo Pineda. Bocanegra recently signed a contract extension with the club and Pineda has had an injury plagued season with one of the highest spending teams and rosters in MLS.

For Eales it’s off to Newcastle United who will look to recapture their glory days in the Premier League and Champions League of the late 90s where the club was a fixture at the top end of the table.

For Atlanta United it’s now about moving on and understanding that nothing last forever.