Atlas and Leon will clash off today at Jalisco Stadium in the second leg of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Final. Find out how and where to watch or stream live online the game free in different parts of the world.

Atlas will come against Leon at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara in the second leg of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Final today, December 12, 2021. Here, you will find the time of this Liga MX Final soccer match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. d. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

This will be their 22nd overall meeting. Interestingly, Club Leon are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 13 occasions so far; Atlas have grabbed a triumph just four times to this day, and an equal number of four matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on December 9, 2021, when The Green and Whites salvaged a late 3-2 thriller win at Estadio Leon in Leon in the first leg of the 2021 Liga MX Final. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the fourth time this year, this time to determine the new Liga MX champion.

Atlas vs Leon: Time of the game

Argentina: 11:15 PM

Brazil: 11:15 PM

United States: 9:15 PM (ET), 8:15 PM (CT), 7:15 PM (MT), 6:15 PM (PT)

Canada: 6:15 PM (PT), 7:15 PM (MT), 8:15 PM (CT), 9:15 PM (ET), 10:15 PM (AT)

Mexico: 8:15 PM

UK: 2:15 AM (Monday, December 13)

Germany: 3:15 AM (Monday, December 13)

France: 3:15 AM (Monday, December 13)

Portugal: 2:15 AM (Monday, December 13)

Italy: 3:15 AM (Monday, December 13)

Spain: 3:15 AM (Monday, December 13)

Atlas vs Leon: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online

Argentina: Las Estrellas

United States: fuboTV (Free Trial), TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision

Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, Blim TV, TUDN, Las Estrellas, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Azteca 7