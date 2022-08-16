Cristiano Ronaldo's future is uncertain. The Portuguese forward could be living his final days with Manchester United. The English club has just received an offer from Atletico Madrid that involves two strikers for CR7.

Atletico Madrid offers Morata and Griezmann for Cristiano Ronaldo

According to The Times, Atletico Madrid has offered two of its players for Cristiano Ronaldo: Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann. Manchester United wants Matheus Cunha from the Colchoneros, but these are the only players that the Spanish side is willing to give for the Portuguese.

It has not been the best summer for Cristiano Ronaldo as he was rejected by multiple teams around the world and he is not having a great time at Manchester United. Erik ten Hag used him as a substitute in the 2022-23 Premier League season opener and even the rest of the squad is no longer happy with having the Portuguese in the club.