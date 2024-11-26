The Indianapolis Colts have struggled to meet expectations this 2024 NFL season, and now things could become even more challenging. Anthony Richardson is set to face the Patriots in Week 12 without a crucial teammate.

Last year, the Colts used their first-round pick to draft Anthony Richardson. The former Florida standout joined a team searching for stability at quarterback since Andrew Luck’s departure, and hopes were high for him to fill that void.

In his initial games, Richardson displayed promising talent, igniting optimism among fans that the team had found its franchise quarterback. Unfortunately, a season-ending injury curtailed his rookie year, leaving much to prove in his sophomore season.

Anthony Richardson may lose a crucial teammate ahead of Patriots matchup

After recovering from a season-ending shoulder injury, Richardson entered 2024 with high expectations. Despite flashes of brilliance, he has yet to fully deliver, with the Colts holding a 5-7 record thus far.

Richardson’s performance has also been hindered by injuries, missing four games this season due to an oblique issue. The Colts’ struggles have been compounded by the loss of other key players to injuries throughout the year.

Sitting in second place in the AFC South, two games behind the Texans, the Colts need an almost perfect finish to keep their playoff hopes alive. However, their situation just became more complicated.

Head coach Shane Steichen announced on Tuesday that center Tanor Bortolini is in the concussion protocol. If he misses Week 12, the Colts will be forced to rely on their third-string center against the Patriots.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 03: Tanor Bortolini #OL09 of Wisconsin participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 03, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Bortolini was already filling in for Ryan Kelly, who is on injured reserve until at least Week 15. With no snaps this season, Danny Pinter is expected to take over as the starter, adding uncertainty to Indianapolis’s offensive line.

What’s next for the Colts?

The Colts face a crucial challenge as they must secure a win against the Patriots in Week 13 before heading into their Bye week. A strong finish to the season is essential for their Wild Card aspirations.

Week 13 @ New England Patriots

Week 14 – BYE

Week 15 @ Denver Broncos

Week 16 vs. Tennessee Titans

