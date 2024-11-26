NBA News: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander highlights key decision that improved the Thunder this season

The Oklahoma City Thunder emerged as one of the league’s top teams last season, finishing atop the Western Conference standings and advancing to the Playoff semifinals, where they fell in six games to the Dallas Mavericks. Building on that success, the Thunder have started the 2024-25 NBA season strong with a 13-4 record. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recently credited a key management decision for the team’s continued improvement.

Following the Thunder‘s 130-109 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, where Isaiah Hartenstein posted an impressive 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists, Gilgeous-Alexander shared high praise for his teammate. “He’s a dream big man for a marquee guy,” the star guard said of Hartenstein’s contributions at Golden 1 Center.

Reflecting on the team’s needs, Shai acknowledged the void Isaiah has filled. “We knew as a group—and the world kinda knew—there was a hole in us as a team last year,” he explained, crediting Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti for the acquisition. “I think Isaiah fills that hole very well. Sam did a good job filling it. We are better because of it.”

Gilgeous-Alexander also revealed that he had his eye on Hartenstein while the center was playing for the New York Knicks. “To be honest, I was watching the playoffs, and I am aware of contract situations in the league… When I saw the Knicks make all those moves in the summer without him involved, I was kinda like, ‘Hmm…’”

Still, the Thunder’s superstar was quick to clarify his role in the acquisition. “I leave the front office stuff to Sam. I trust him really well. Obviously, he reads minds. So I didn’t have to say anything.”

Isaiah Hartenstein #55 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dunks against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center on November 25, 2024 in Sacramento, California.

Isaiah Hartenstein’s key contributions

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander praised Isaiah Hartenstein’s contributions to the Thunder, emphasizing his key attributes. “Offensive rebounding, defensive rebounding, size in general,” the Canadian star noted. “A lot of times, we’ve had to double the post because we were undersized. Now, we don’t have to as much anymore. He’s very skilled, and he can pass.”

Hartenstein shows up and delivers

Isaiah Hartenstein joined the Thunder this offseason on a three-year, $87 million deal, with the expectation that he would become a core piece of Mark Daigneault’s roster. However, a fractured hand during the preseason sidelined him for the first 15 games of the season.

The wait proved to be worth it. In his season debut against the Portland Trail Blazers, Hartenstein recorded 13 points, 14 rebounds, and 3 assists off the bench in a 109-99 win. In his first start against the Kings, he maintained his strong production, helping the Thunder secure another valuable victory. As Hartenstein integrates further into the team, the Thunder look poised to solidify their position as one of the top contenders in the Western Conference.