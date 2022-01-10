In the second semifinal of the 2022 Spanish Super Cup, Atletico de Madrid and Athletic Club de Bilbao will face off. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this SSC game in the US.

In what will be the second semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup (the first will be the Derby between Barcelona and Real Madrid), Atletico de Madrid will face Athletic Bilbao. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such us when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch on FUBO TV (free trial) in the US.

The Spanish Super Cup will begin on Wednesday, January 12 with “El Clásico” between Barcelona and Real Madrid. The winner of that game must be the one who faces the winner of one of these two rivals, in another game that also promises to be very interesting, especially if we take into account that, if Real Madrid passes, there could be a “Madrid Derby” if the “Aleti” win, or “The old classic” if those who pass are Bilbao.

In this edition of La Liga, both have reaped a similar number of points (33 Atletico and 28 Athletic Club). However, it must be taken into account that the team led by Diego Someone was rather a bad moment, a streak of four defeats in a row that ended when they beat Rayo Vallecano, but which is undoubtedly superior to Bilbao, and therefore they are the favorite to win this game.

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club: Date

This game between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao in Saudi Arabia for the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup, looking for the second finalist (the first will be the winner of the game between Barcelona and Real Madrid) will take place on Thursday, January 12 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club

This game for the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club that will be played this Wednesday, January 12 at 2:00 PM in Saudi Arabia will be broadcast in the US on FUBO TV (free trial). Other Options: ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes+.

