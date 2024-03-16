Barcelona, aiming to close the gap with Real Madrid at the top of the standings, face a challenging encounter with Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in Matchday 29 of the 2023/2024 La Liga season. All the crucial information about this game, including TV and live streaming options available in your area, can be found here.
Undoubtedly, this matchup stands out as one of the weekend’s most captivating encounters, evolving in recent years to rival the allure of “El Clasico.” Barcelona, on one side, remains determined to chase down Real Madrid at the league’s summit despite the points gap.
Currently, Carlo Ancelotti‘s squad sits at 72 points, having secured a victory against Osasuna this matchday, which puts them 11 points ahead of Barcelona. The “Cules” aim to narrow this gap, but face a formidable challenge against Atletico Madrid. Although the “Aleti” may be distant from the title race, they urgently seek points to secure their position in the Champions League qualifying spots.
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (March 18)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 18)
Canada: 4:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (March 18)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 18)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 18)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (March 18)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 4:00 PM (ET)
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports
Canada: TSN+
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1
India: Sports18 3, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: ITV 4, ITVX LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
Italy: DAZN Italy
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Blue To Go Video, Everywhere Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Spain: DAZN LaLiga, Movistar+
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, ITVX, ITV 4, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes