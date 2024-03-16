Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 17, 2024

Barcelona, aiming to close the gap with Real Madrid at the top of the standings, face a challenging encounter with Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in Matchday 29 of the 2023/2024 La Liga season. All the crucial information about this game, including TV and live streaming options available in your area, can be found here.

Undoubtedly, this matchup stands out as one of the weekend’s most captivating encounters, evolving in recent years to rival the allure of “El Clasico.” Barcelona, on one side, remains determined to chase down Real Madrid at the league’s summit despite the points gap.

Currently, Carlo Ancelotti‘s squad sits at 72 points, having secured a victory against Osasuna this matchday, which puts them 11 points ahead of Barcelona. The “Cules” aim to narrow this gap, but face a formidable challenge against Atletico Madrid. Although the “Aleti” may be distant from the title race, they urgently seek points to secure their position in the Champions League qualifying spots.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (March 18)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 18)

Canada: 4:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (March 18)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 18)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 18)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (March 18)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM (ET)

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Canada: TSN+

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1

India: Sports18 3, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: ITV 4, ITVX LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Blue To Go Video, Everywhere Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: DAZN LaLiga, Movistar+

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, ITVX, ITV 4, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes