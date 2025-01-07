Why Real Madrid are celebrating Vinicius Junior’s suspension following his red card in La Liga

Last Friday, Real Madrid secured a crucial victory against Valencia, propelling them to the top of the La Liga standings. However, Vinicius Junior’s sending-off for an altercation with the Valencia goalkeeper, Stole Dimitrievski, cast a shadow over the win. In response to the incident, La Liga issued a suspension for the Brazilian winger. Despite the setback, there’s good reason for Real Madrid to view the suspension positively.

The nature of the infraction—the winger striking an opposing player during an off-ball situation—could have led to a harsh penalty. However, La Liga announced on Tuesday that Vini would serve only a two-match suspension, missing matches against Las Palmas and Real Valladolid on January 19 and 25.

For Real Madrid, this outcome is a relief for two key reasons. First, the suspension is far less severe than it could have been. In a worst-case scenario, Vinicius could have faced up to 12 matches on the sidelines, an outcome that would have been disastrous for both the player and the team.

The second reason is arguably even more significant. With the Spanish Super Cup ahead—an annual tournament featuring the top four teams from the previous season—Real Madrid’s first chance to claim silverware in 2025 is on the line. The team will face Mallorca in the semifinals on Thursday, and if they progress, they will meet either Barcelona or Athletic Bilbao in the final.

Had Vinicius received a more severe suspension, it could have impacted not only La Liga but also other domestic competitions. Such a scenario could have seen the Brazilian winger sidelined for crucial matches in multiple tournaments. However, the two-match ban means he will only miss relatively less significant league games.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid reacts towards Stole Dimitrievski of Valencia CF after an earlier incident between them and is later shown a red card during the LaLiga match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid.

Coach Ancelotti defends Vinicius

In the aftermath of the red card, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti publicly backed his player. He acknowledged the challenges Vinicius faces, particularly the constant pressure and criticism, stating, “It’s hard to be him with everything that happens and the insults. It’s not that easy, but he’s trying to improve. He is sad about the red card and has apologized, but we must look forward.”

Ancelotti also believed the red card was an exaggerated decision, arguing that a yellow would have sufficed. His support for Vini underscores the club’s commitment to shielding its player from undue criticism while ensuring his continued development.

More good news for Real Madrid

In addition to the return of Vinicius, Real Madrid will also welcome back an important figure for the Super Cup. David Alaba, who has been sidelined since December 2023 due to a significant knee injury, has been included in the squad for the upcoming tournament in Saudi Arabia. After undergoing multiple surgeries, the Austrian defender will have the chance to return to action and potentially help Real Madrid lift the first trophy of 2025.

