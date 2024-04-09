Atletico Madrid face off against Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Where and How to Watch Live 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League First Leg Quarterfinals

Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are poised to engage in a captivating showdown in the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Explore all the crucial particulars surrounding this eagerly awaited fixture, encompassing insights about the venue, along with details regarding television broadcasts and live streaming options accessible in your country.

[Watch Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Among the array of high-caliber matchups in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, this one may not initially stand out as the most prominent. However, those who underestimate the allure of this series are sorely mistaken. There are compelling reasons to suggest that it could be the most fiercely contested series of the four.

To begin with, both Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund boast comparable strengths, positioning them as serious contenders to advance among the tournament’s elite four. Yet, it’s not merely their relative parity that will infuse this series with intensity. For both teams, the Champions League represents their sole opportunity to clinch a title this season. Consequently, they will approach this duel with great determination.

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (April 11)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 11)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM (April 11)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 11)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 11)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SonyLIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Servus TV, DAZN1

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: discovery+, TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App, LiveScore App

Italy: Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Mediaset Infinity

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Sports, TNT Go Max

Netherlands. Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal, DAZN Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX