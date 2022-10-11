Atletico Madrid will face Brugge for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Atletico Madrid will host Club Brugge for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and DAZN if you are in Canada or Germany.

Brugge are the surprising leaders of Group B. Prior to the start of this group stage, they were arguably the underdogs to advance to the next round. However, they have achieved a perfect 9 out of 9 possible defeating the three group rivals, and now they will look for a new victory that will ensure their passage to the next round.

It will not be easy for them as their rivals will be Atletico Madrid, whom they have already beaten in the previous Matchday, but who will now play at home at the Civitas Metropolitano. Diego Simeone's team has the obligation to get the victory since any other result would not eliminate them, but it would leave them very complicated.

Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge: Kick-Off Time

Atletico Madrid will play against Club Brugge for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Wednesday, October 12 at the Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

Argentina: 1:45 PM

Australia: 2:45 AM (October 13)

Bangladesh: 10:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 1:45 PM

Cameroon: 5:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 10:45 AM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Ecuador: 11:45 AM

Egypt: 6:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 4:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM

Indonesia: 11:45 PM

Iran: 8:15 PM

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 11:45 AM

Japan: 1:45 AM (October 13)

Kenya: 7:45 PM

Malaysia: 12:45 AM (October 13)

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 5:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 4:45 AM (October 13)

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Qatar: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM

Senegal: 4:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 12:45 AM (October 13)

South Africa: 6:45 PM

South Korea: 1:45 AM (October 13)

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

Tanzania: 7:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:45 PM

Tunisia: 4:45 PM

Uganda: 7:45 PM

UAE: 6:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: Club RTL, VTM 2, Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: TNT Brazil, HBO Max

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: ESPN North, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

Ireland: BT Sport 4, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com

Israel: 5 live

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 254

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Japan: WOW Live

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA

South Korea: SPOTV ON 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Cinemax, HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: SparkSport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium 2, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: BlueSport 11, BlueSport

Tanzania: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 4

USA: Paramount + (free trial), VIX+, ViX

