Atletico Madrid will host Club Brugge for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage.
Brugge are the surprising leaders of Group B. Prior to the start of this group stage, they were arguably the underdogs to advance to the next round. However, they have achieved a perfect 9 out of 9 possible defeating the three group rivals, and now they will look for a new victory that will ensure their passage to the next round.
It will not be easy for them as their rivals will be Atletico Madrid, whom they have already beaten in the previous Matchday, but who will now play at home at the Civitas Metropolitano. Diego Simeone's team has the obligation to get the victory since any other result would not eliminate them, but it would leave them very complicated.
Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge: Kick-Off Time
Atletico Madrid will play against Club Brugge for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Wednesday, October 12 at the Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge: TV Channel and Live Streaming
