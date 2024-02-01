Al Nassr wants to make a point and they are doing it without Cristiano Ronaldo as the Saudi Pro League side is up 3-0 at the 20th minute of a long-awaited exhibition match that does not feature Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.



Messi’s absence is a bit eye-raising, according to reports out of Saudi Arabia the Argentine number 10 has a discomfort in the bicep and was pulled in the last minute.



Nonetheless Al Nassr has made short work of a terribly lined up Inter Miami team with an array of tactical and defensive errors. Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte added insult to injury with a goal from midfield.



Who is Aymeric Laporte?



Al Nassr scored in the 3rd minute via Otavio, the 10th minute via Anderson Talisca, and now in the 12th from Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte.

Aymeric Laporte was born in France but would represent Spain in 2022 World Cup and played for Athletic Bilbao and Manchester City before his move to the Saudi Pro League in 2023.