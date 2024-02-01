Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t recover on time to play against Lionel Messi again, but that doesn’t seem to matter. The Portuguese star seems to be having the best of times as Al-Nassr are destroying Inter Miami in a club friendly.

The Saudi team took an early lead through Otavio, who found the net only three minutes into the game. But just seven minutes later, Anderson Talisca made it 2-0. Inspired by that fast start, Aymeric Laporte scored a fantastic goal to extend the difference to three.

Unsurprisingly, the cameras looked for Ronaldo as his team kept on scoring, and the Portuguese star looked like the happiest man in the world despite not being on the field. He’s certainly enjoying the show his team is putting on against Messi and company.

It’s important to keep in mind that Messi has not started for Inter Miami either, though unlike Ronaldo, he is watching the game on the bench. The MLS side opted not to risk the Argentine due to muscle discomfort, but there’s still a possibility that he comes on at some point since he’s among the substitutes. Ronaldo, on the other hand, will watch the entire game on the stands.

Why Messi, Ronaldo are not starting

Ronaldo had been questionable all this week due to a calf injury he picked up in the last few weeks, during the Saudi Pro League’s midseason break. In fact, the 38-year-old’s injury has already forced Al-Nassr to postpone two friendlies, as the team was expected to play in China last week.

Messi, on the other hand, was initially expected to play against Al-Nassr from the get-go, but the club ultimately decided to give him rest. The 36-year-old had MRI after feeling muscle discomfort after the 3-4 loss to Al-Hilal on Monday, but he could be back in action in this same preseason tour. Inter Miami will play three more friendlies before the start of the 2024 MLS season, so we’ll see if Messi returns before the real competition begins.