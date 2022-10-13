The 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony is just a few days away from us and even Robert Lewandowski expects Karim Benzema to emerge victorious. The Pole striker, however, took a subtle shot at France Football.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner will be known on Monday, October 17. Though the ceremony is right around the corner, the hype is not even close to that of last year, when several leaks went viral as Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski headed as candidates. This time, everyone expects Karim Benzema to win the award.

The French superstar comes from a fantastic season, scoring an impressive 15 goals in 12 UEFA Champions League games to help Real Madrid secure the trophy for a record 14th time.

Though the stats say enough about his season, the timing and importance of those goals also explain why Benzema is the favorite. Therefore, Lewandowski wouldn't complain if he doesn't win—unlike last year. However, he still holds a grudge against France Football.

Robert Lewandowski takes subtle shot at France Football for canceled 2020 Ballon d'Or

“He’s probably one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or, of course if they don’t cancel it, then probably he’s going to win this Ballon d’Or, yeah," Lewandowski said about Benzema to Movistar Plus, as quoted by Goal.

While praising Benzema, Lewandowski took a subtle jab against the organizers of the event, who canceled the award in 2020 due to the pandemic outbreak. Many still believe that, if the ceremony had been held, the former Bayern star would have won the prize—including Lionel Messi.

"You were the winner last year and France Football should give you the award. You deserve it, you should have it at home too," Messi said during the 2021 Ballon d'Or gala, when he had the upper hand over Lewandowski to win his seventh award.

The Pole star, however, was clearly frustrated and even accused Messi of not being sincere. He later clarified his comments: "I just wanted to express that, of course, I would be really happy if Messi's words were heard."