Ballon d'Or post who would have won award had Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi not existed

A world without Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? INSANE! But the people of the Ballon d’Or wanted us to take that journey by posting on social media who would have won the award had the Argentine and Portuguese superstars never played the game.

In a strange way that is what is going to happen, given that CR7 is now in Saudi Arabia and Lionel Messi is due to sign with Inter Miami on Friday. The nominees for the award in 2023 are set to be announced on September 3rd and Lionel Messi could still bag his historic 8th Ballon d’Or.

So, who would have won the award in the years that Messi and Ronaldo took it home? They are still a who’s who of great soccer talents.

Ballon d’Or winners had Messi and Ronaldo not played

According to the voting in those given years here is the list of winners:

2008 – Fernando Torres

2009 – Xavi

2010 – Andrés Iniesta

2011 – Xavi

2012 – Andrés Iniesta

2013 – Franck Ribéry

2014 – Manuel Neuer

2015 – Neymar

2016 – Antoine Griezmann

2017 – Neymar

2019 – Virgil van Dijk

2021 – Robert Lewandowski