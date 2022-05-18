Frenkie de Jong is allegedly for sale by Barcelona this summer as the Catalan giants attempt to secure finances to get Robert Lewandowski from Bayern. However, it is now being reported that the two sides could be involved in a sensation swap deal this summer.

This summer, Barcelona are allegedly willing to selling Frenkie de Jong to earn money to sign Bayern's Robert Lewandowski. The Netherlands international has been linked with Manchester United, while the 2021-22 Bundesliga top-striker is said to be interested in moving to Catalonia.

In order to bring in the experienced ace, it's possible that players like De Jong, who are in the prime of their careers and at the peak of their market worth, will have to be sacrificed. "For me, he is a very important player. He has been a starter almost always, except when he has been rotated.

"He is a fundamental footballer, but then there is the financial situation of the club. He is a player that I like very much, but we are going to see how the situation is", Xavi said of De Jong. Manchester United's new head coach, Erik ten Hag, is reportedly eager to sign the Dutchman and is willing to pay up to €60 million for his services.

Barcelona to exchange De Jong for Lewandowski?

In addition to United, the 25-year-old midfielder is also being watched by PSG, Manchester City, as well as Bayern. As a result, there could be a twist in the story, with Spanish journalist Santi Ovalle, there is the possibility that Barcelona and the German giants may be involved in a swap deal this summer.

"I wouldn't be shocked if De Jong is involved in the Lewandowski deal", Ovalle of Cadena SER said. Frenkie de Jong wishes he could remain in La Liga, but he has obtained the 'green light' to quit the Camp Nou, it is also said.

Meanwhile, even though his deal with the Allianz Arena outfit runs out in June of next year, the Poland international made it clear over the weekend that he plans on leaving the club before then.

As a result, the Blaugrana coach Xavi Hernandez is reportedly looking to add him up as one of the eight new players ahead of the 2022-23 season, with agreements in place for Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie on free transfers from Chelsea and Milan, respectively, in place.

Ousmane Dembele's contract negotiations with Barcelona are ongoing, according to Laporta, who said on Tuesday that an offer is on the table for the France international.