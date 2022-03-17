Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got off to such a fantastic start to life at FC Barcelona that he already shares an impressive record with the likes of Johan Cruyff, Ronaldo Nazario, and Diego Maradona.

It has not been an easy start for Xavi Hernandez at the helm of Barcelona but he eventually started to deliver results. The Cules are currently in UEFA Champions League spots in the La Liga standings while they also are in contention for the Europa League title.

The change of managers is certainly a reason behind their improvement but the January signings have also given this team a boost. If not, just look at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who hasn't stopped scoring since he signed for the Blaugrana.

As Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong struggled to produce before the winter window, Barcelona seized the opportunity to land Auba for nothing. Despite he was not playing at Arsenal, the move has worked out incredibly well so far.

Aubameyang emulates Cruyff, Ronaldo, Maradona in first months at Barcelona

When he set foot at Camp Nou, there was certain skepticism around the 32-year-old. His goalscoring production suffered a steep decline in the Premier League outfit and he had not played for months as Mikel Arteta separated him from the squad.

However, Aubameyang proved all his doubters wrong. With seven goals in 10 appearances, Aubameyang had a similar start than many Barcelona legends such as Johan Cruyff, Ronaldo Nazario, Diego Maradona, Romario or Ronald Koeman, who have all scored at least that number of goals in their first 10 games at the club.

Aubameyang is the striker with the best start at Barcelona in the 21st century

Apart from emulating Cruyff and others, Aubameyang has also had the most prolific start for a Barcelona striker in the 21st century. His seven goals in 10 games are better than many other renowned forwards' stats.

Samuel Eto'o (6), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (5), Thierry Henry and David Villa (4) couldn't score as much as Auba did after 10 games, while the likes of Antoine Griezmann (3), Luis Suarez (2) and Neymar (1) are far behind the Gabonese on that list.

This doesn't mean that he has already proven to be better than any of them or that he will eventually leave a greater legacy. But it does suggest how impactful Aubameyang has been in his first months as a Cule.