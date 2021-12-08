Season 2021-22, will be the 91st edition of La Liga, Spain's main football competition. It has started on August 13, 2021, and will end on May 22, 2022. In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Spanish Council of Ministers decided on June 24, 2021, that spectators might return to stadiums through a revision of the royal order governing the new normalcy. You can watch La Liga on ESPN+ in the US.
The 2021/2022 season will be Barcelona's 122nd overall and 91st straight season in Spain's top division. The Blaugrana will also compete in the Copa del Rey, the Supercopa de Espana, and the UEFA Champions League this season.
This is the first season since 2003-04 that Lionel Messi, the league's all-time leading goalscorer, will not feature for Barcelona, since he has transferred to Paris Saint-Germain in summer 2021. The reigning champions, Atletico Madrid, won their tenth title the previous season.
FC Barcelona complete schedule: La Liga results
Matchday 1
Barcelona 4-2 Real Sociedad, Sunday, August 15, 2021
Matchday 2
Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Barcelona, Saturday, August 21, 2021
Matchday 3
Barcelona 2-1 Getafe, Sunday, August 29, 2021
Matchday 4
Sevilla vs Barcelona - postponed, Saturday, September 11, 2021
Matchday 5
Barcelona 1-1 Granada, Monday, September 20, 2021
Matchday 6
Cadiz 0-0 Barcelona, Thursday, September 23, 2021
Matchday 7
Barcelona 3-0 Levante, Sunday, September 26, 2021
Matchday 8
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona, Saturday, October 2, 2021
Matchday 9
Barcelona 3-1 Valencia, Sunday, October 17, 2021
FC Barcelona complete schedule: Upcoming La Liga matches
Matchday 10
Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Sunday, October 24, 2021
Matchday 11
Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona, Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Matchday 12
Barcelona vs Alaves, Saturday, October 30, 2021
Matchday 13
Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona, Saturday, November 6, 2021
Matchday 14
Espanyol vs Barcelona, Sunday, November 21, 2021
Matchday 15
Villarreal vs Barcelona, Sunday, November 28, 2021
Matchday 16
Barcelona vs Real Betis, Sunday, December 5, 2021
Matchday 17
Osasuna vs Barcelona, Sunday, December 12, 2021
Matchday 18
Barcelona vs Elche, Sunday, December 19, 2021
Matchday 19
Mallorca vs Barcelona, Sunday, January 2, 2022
Matchday 20
Granada vs Barcelona, Sunday, January 9, 2022
Matchday 21
Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Matchday 22
Alaves vs Barcelona, Sunday, January 23, 2022
Matchday 23
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Sunday, February 6, 2022
Matchday 24
Espanyol vs Barcelona, Sunday, February 13, 2022
Matchday 25
Valencia vs Barcelona, Sunday, February 20, 2022
Matchday 26
Barcelona vs Athletic Club, Sunday, February 27, 2022
Matchday 27
Elche vs Barcelona, Sunday, March 6, 2022
Matchday 28
Barcelona vs Osasuna, Sunday, March 13, 2022
Matchday 29
Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Sunday, March 20, 2022
Matchday 30
Barcelona vs Sevilla, Sunday, April 3, 2022
Matchday 31
Levante vs Barcelona, Sunday, April 10, 2022
Matchday 32
Barcelona vs Cadiz, Sunday, April 17, 2022
Matchday 33
Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Matchday 34
Barcelona vs Mallorca, Sunday, May 1, 2022
Matchday 35
Real Betis vs Barcelona, Sunday, May 8, 2022
Matchday 36
Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo, Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Matchday 37
Getafe vs Barcelona, Sunday, May 15, 2022
Matchday 38
Barcelona vs Villarreal, Sunday, May 22, 2022
