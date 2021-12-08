The 2021-22 La Liga season began on August 13, 2021, and will end on May 22, 2022. Find out Barcelona's complete fixture list for the remaining season.

Season 2021-22, will be the 91st edition of La Liga, Spain's main football competition. It has started on August 13, 2021, and will end on May 22, 2022. In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Spanish Council of Ministers decided on June 24, 2021, that spectators might return to stadiums through a revision of the royal order governing the new normalcy. You can watch La Liga on ESPN+ in the US.

The 2021/2022 season will be Barcelona's 122nd overall and 91st straight season in Spain's top division. The Blaugrana will also compete in the Copa del Rey, the Supercopa de Espana, and the UEFA Champions League this season.

This is the first season since 2003-04 that Lionel Messi, the league's all-time leading goalscorer, will not feature for Barcelona, since he has transferred to Paris Saint-Germain in summer 2021. The reigning champions, Atletico Madrid, won their tenth title the previous season.

FC Barcelona complete schedule: La Liga results

Matchday 1

Barcelona 4-2 Real Sociedad, Sunday, August 15, 2021

Matchday 2

Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Barcelona, Saturday, August 21, 2021

Matchday 3

Barcelona 2-1 Getafe, Sunday, August 29, 2021

Matchday 4

Sevilla vs Barcelona - postponed, Saturday, September 11, 2021

Matchday 5

Barcelona 1-1 Granada, Monday, September 20, 2021

Matchday 6

Cadiz 0-0 Barcelona, Thursday, September 23, 2021

Matchday 7

Barcelona 3-0 Levante, Sunday, September 26, 2021

Matchday 8

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona, Saturday, October 2, 2021

Matchday 9

Barcelona 3-1 Valencia, Sunday, October 17, 2021

FC Barcelona complete schedule: Upcoming La Liga matches

Matchday 10

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Sunday, October 24, 2021

Matchday 11

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona, Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Matchday 12

Barcelona vs Alaves, Saturday, October 30, 2021

Matchday 13

Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona, Saturday, November 6, 2021

Matchday 14

Espanyol vs Barcelona, Sunday, November 21, 2021

Matchday 15

Villarreal vs Barcelona, Sunday, November 28, 2021

Matchday 16

Barcelona vs Real Betis, Sunday, December 5, 2021

Matchday 17

Osasuna vs Barcelona, Sunday, December 12, 2021

Matchday 18

Barcelona vs Elche, Sunday, December 19, 2021

Matchday 19

Mallorca vs Barcelona, Sunday, January 2, 2022

Matchday 20

Granada vs Barcelona, Sunday, January 9, 2022

Matchday 21

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Matchday 22

Alaves vs Barcelona, Sunday, January 23, 2022

Matchday 23

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Sunday, February 6, 2022

Matchday 24

Espanyol vs Barcelona, Sunday, February 13, 2022

Matchday 25

Valencia vs Barcelona, Sunday, February 20, 2022

Matchday 26

Barcelona vs Athletic Club, Sunday, February 27, 2022

Matchday 27

Elche vs Barcelona, Sunday, March 6, 2022

Matchday 28

Barcelona vs Osasuna, Sunday, March 13, 2022

Matchday 29

Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Sunday, March 20, 2022

Matchday 30

Barcelona vs Sevilla, Sunday, April 3, 2022

Matchday 31

Levante vs Barcelona, Sunday, April 10, 2022

Matchday 32

Barcelona vs Cadiz, Sunday, April 17, 2022

Matchday 33

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Matchday 34

Barcelona vs Mallorca, Sunday, May 1, 2022

Matchday 35

Real Betis vs Barcelona, Sunday, May 8, 2022

Matchday 36

Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo, Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Matchday 37

Getafe vs Barcelona, Sunday, May 15, 2022

Matchday 38

Barcelona vs Villarreal, Sunday, May 22, 2022

If you live in the US, and you don't know how to watch the El Clasico, we have got you covered. You can watch El Clasico 2021 on ESPN+.