NBA News: Klay Thompson makes something clear on Mavericks' mentality after outstanding game

The Dallas Mavericks' inconsistent performances in both the NBA regular season and NBA Cup have raised concerns among fans about the team's ability to maintain continuity. Addressing this uncertainty, Klay Thompson offered a clear perspective.

The Dallas Mavericks have had a rollercoaster start to their NBA regular season. On some nights, they deliver standout performances, while on others, they falter due to glaring mistakes. Klay Thompson addressed the team’s inconsistency after their recent win against the New Orleans Pelicans at the American Airlines Center.

In a rare display of cohesion, both the starters and bench players excelled during the NBA Cup group stage game. Seven of the 12 Mavericks who played scored in double figures in the victory over the Pelicans, with Thompson among the top contributors.

Despite their impressive effort in Tuesday’s NBA Cup matchup, the Mavericks have struggled with consistency. Following the game, a reporter asked Thompson about the team’s mindset and how they plan to navigate these challenges.

“You’re going to encounter rough waters, especially on a long voyage, and the most important thing is to stay the course and believe in yourself,” Thompson said. “The shooting nights where I’m off, it used to really eat at me, but now, in my 12th season, it’s easier to rebound and get in the gym and think highly of yourself because the proof of the pudding is in the eating. If I give everything I have, I can live with the results.”

DALLAS, TEXAS – OCTOBER 24: Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks is defended by Chris Paul #3 of the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter of the game at American Airlines Center on October 24, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Thompson praises Irving’s impact

Kyrie Irving continues to be a key figure for head coach Jason Kidd’s Mavericks. His talent and leadership have made a significant impression on Thompson, who shared his thoughts during the postgame press conference.

“I’ve played with Kyrie on USA teams, I’ve faced him plenty of times, and had to guard him plenty of times,” Thompson said. “So it’s nice not having to deal with that anymore. He’s so amazing with his body control, his handle, his shot—he’s really one of one. It’s a blessing to be his two guard.” Thompson added: “He’s one of the best shooters I’ve ever played with. He’s a Three-Point Contest champion, and he’s incredibly efficient. It’s ridiculous.”

Kidd’s take on Irving’s contributions

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd also highlighted Irving’s integral role in the team’s game plan. “Maybe it gets lost a little bit, but you’re talking about one of the best players in the world,” Kidd remarked. “I think sometimes his shooting gets overlooked.”

Kidd continued to praise Irving’s playing style: “You look at what he does—his rhythm, his flow—it’s not forced. He takes what the defense gives him. He’s shooting the three at a very high level. He might be the only one shooting the three at a decent clip for us right now.”

With an 8-7 record, the Mavericks face significant challenges in the coming weeks. This weekend, they’ll take on Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, followed by a midweek matchup against the New York Knicks. Consistency will be key as they aim to solidify their standing in the Western Conference.