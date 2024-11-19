Argentina’s Lionel Messi matches impressive all-time record held by USMNT legend

Argentina secured a 1-0 victory over Peru in South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, thanks to a decisive goal by Lautaro Martinez. Lionel Messi delivered the assist, reaching a remarkable milestone by tying a historic record held by a United States soccer icon.

Lionel Messi capped off his 2024 season with a remarkable achievement during Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Peru in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. After Inter Miami‘s early exit from the MLS Playoffs, Messi turned his focus to international duty, playing two final matches for the year. While Argentina fell 2-1 to Paraguay last Thursday, they bounced back against Peru, where Messi reached a historic milestone.

Ten minutes into the second half, Messi orchestrated a brilliant play, setting up Lautaro Martinez for the only goal of the night. With this assist, Messi tied Landon Donovan’s record for the most assists in international men’s soccer history, reaching an impressive total of 58.

At 37 years old, Leo continues to expand his unparalleled legacy with Argentina. Already the top assist provider, goalscorer, and appearance leader for his national team, Messi’s accolades include being the all-time leading scorer in South American qualifiers (34 goals) and holding the record for the most matches played in World Cup history (26).

A journey spanning nearly two decades

Messi’s journey to 58 international assists spans almost two decades, beginning on November 16, 2005. In a friendly against Qatar, a young Messi provided his first assist for Juan Roman Riquelme in a 3-0 victory. Since then, Messi has amassed 13 assists in World Cup qualifiers, 18 in Copa America tournaments, and 8 in FIFA World Cups.

Some of his most iconic assists came during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, including his stunning pass to Nahuel Molina against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals and his setup for Julian Alvarez against Croatia in the semifinals. These moments underline Messi’s ability to deliver in the most critical situations.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina dribbles between Landon Donovan #10 and Michael Bradley #4 of the United States during the first half of a friendly match at New Meadowlands Stadium on March 26, 2011 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Donovan’s legacy

Messi equaling Landon Donovan’s record highlights the immense impact both players have had on international soccer. Donovan recorded his 58 assists across 14 years with the USMNT. His legacy includes three World Cup appearances (2002, 2006, and 2010), four CONCACAF Gold Cup titles (2002, 2005, 2007, and 2013), and a runner-up finish in the 2009 Confederations Cup . His achievements have left an indelible mark on American soccer.

Messi: The ultimate playmaker

In addition to his international record, Messi’s assist tally across all competitions further solidifies his place as the best playmaker of all time. With 380 career assists, He has surpassed legends like Johan Cruyff and Pele. Of these, 321 were recorded during his club career with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Miami—another record that remains unmatched.

Messi’s unique ability to combine goal-scoring prowess with playmaking excellence underscores his unparalleled versatility. Whether finishing chances or creating opportunities, the Argentine star continues to redefine what it means to be the greatest.