NBA News: Clippers' James Harden set to lose a key teammate for the matchup against the Magic

As the Los Angeles Clippers prepare for Game 16 of the NBA regular season, James Harden faces a significant challenge: taking on the Orlando Magic without a key teammate in the lineup.

The Los Angeles Clippers confirmed a key absence for their Wednesday game against the Orlando Magic. One of the standout performers in their recent victory over the Golden State Warriors, sustained a hamstring strain and will miss the matchup at the Intuit Dome with James Harden in the lead.

With an 8-7 record, the Clippers are looking to steady their season after an inconsistent start. Injuries have played a significant role in their struggles, with Kawhi Leonard sidelined and new addition Mo Bamba working his way back into the rotation. The absence of Powell, one of the team’s most reliable contributors, adds another layer of difficulty to their efforts.

Powell’s absence will undoubtedly be felt by Harden and the rest of the Clippers’ roster. Powell has been a crucial piece for Los Angeles this season, especially in Leonard’s absence.

His scoring and versatility have been instrumental in several key wins, but his unavailability presents an opportunity for players like Terance Mann and Kevin Porter Jr. to step up.

Norman Powell #24 of the LA Clippers lays up past the defense of Ochai Agbaji #30 of the Toronto Raptors during the second half of a game at Intuit Dome on November 09, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Norman Powell’s 2024-25 season at a glance

Since joining the Clippers two years ago, Powell has steadily grown into a pivotal role. This season, he has started more games than in his previous campaigns with the team. Through 15 regular-season games, Powell has logged 501 minutes and has been a consistent offensive force.

Statistically, Powell has tallied 349 points, converting 121 of 247 field goal attempts. His sharpshooting from beyond the arc has been impressive, hitting 58 of 119 three-point attempts, while also excelling at the free-throw line with 49 of 60 converted. These contributions have been critical in helping the Clippers secure several of their victories.

Fan appreciation night at Intuit Dome

Although Powell won’t be on the court against the Magic, he’ll be part of the action in spirit. The Clippers have announced a special giveaway for the first 10,000 fans at the Intuit Dome: a Norman Powell bobblehead. This gesture underscores Powell’s importance to the team and his growing connection with the fanbase.

Looking ahead, the Clippers face a tough stretch in their schedule. After the Magic, they’ll prepare for a challenging matchup against the Kings in the NBA Cup. Meanwhile, Orlando, with a solid 9-6 record, is looking to climb the Eastern Conference standings and close the gap on the Boston Celtics, who ended Cleveland’s win streak on Wednesday night.