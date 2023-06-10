The career around soccer for Pep Guardiola has always been linked to Barcelona since he was a player. He was an outstanding leader for them on the field, but his impact on the club was even greater as a coach.

Guardiola had an historic run coaching his beloved club. He won an unbelievable number of titles there, including two Champions League. However, the way those Lionel Messi-led teams played also changed the sport.

It was a long time since his last Champions League title as a coach, although that is now in the past. Manchester City won a thrilling game against Inter that gave the coach his third title. Among all the messages directed to him, the Catalonians were the first to congratulate the coach.

Barcelona sends great message to Pep Guardiola after Champions League title

Barcelona and Guardiola separated a long time ago. He coached Bayern Munich and Manchester City afterwards for over 10 years, but their bond is undeniable. That’s why they dedicated a message to him. “Once a champion, always a champion”, the club wrote on Instagram accompanied with a picture of Pep lifting the Champions League. It’s uncertain if he will ever return as a coach. However, their past in common has kept both sides together since his departure.