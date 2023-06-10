How long has Pep Guardiola been at Manchester City?

Pep Guardiola is a name related not only to Manchester City and the Premier League, but when people hear his name they immediately think of FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

His manager career started with big trophies at FC Barcelona and another couple during his short stay with Bayern Munich in Germany, also his relationship with Messi was almost perfect.

Manchester City won their first Premier League with Pep Guardiola during the 2017-2018 season, that same year they won the EFL Cup.

Pep Guardiola signed with Manchester City on February 1, 2016, therefore he has been working as manager with Manchester City for a little over 7 years.

He didn’t win titles during his first season with Manchester City, but so far he has a winning streak of three consecutive Premier League since 2020.

Aside from the Premier League, Guardiola has other titles with Manchester City including two FA Cups, four EFL Cups, two Community Shields and multiple Premier League Manager of the Season awards.