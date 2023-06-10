Pep Guardiola's Champions League wins: How many times has the coach lifted the trophy?

Guardiola’s professional playing career started in 1988-1989 playing for Barcelona C and it wasn’t until 1990 when he was finally going to play with Barcelona’s first team.

But people don’t remember Guardiola’s playing career since most soccer fans think that he has always been a manager since his beginnings with Barcelona B.

Guardiola’s worldwide recognition began when he was signed as FC Barcelona’s manager in 2008 where he was to build a dream team alongside Messi, Xavi, Iniesta and others.

How many times has the coach lifted the trophy?

Only twice, both titles he won being FC Barcelona’s manager during the 2008-2009 and 2010-2011 seasons, he was close to winning another title in the 2020-2021 season but his team, Manchester City, lost against Chelsea.

Apart from the UEFA Champions League, Guardiola has multiple titles as manager which include multiple La Liga titles, Bundesliga, Premier League, FA Cup, Copa Del Rey, DFB Pokal among others.

Until now the UEFA Champions League has been the most difficult title for Guardiola to win, although that does not detract from his merit as one of the best managers in Europe.