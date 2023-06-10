Pep Guardiola will try to write another incredible chapter for his legacy when Manchester City face Inter in the 2022-2023 Champions League final. He could become the first coach ever to win a treble with two different clubs.

Guardiola had that magical ‘sextet’ in 2009 with Barcelona and now, again, he is really close to an achievement of epic proportions. Manchester City already won the FA Cup and the Premier League. The European Cup is the last obstacle.

If Pep Guardiola does it, Manchester City will join Manchester United (1998-1999) as the only English teams to achieve the feat. Prior to the Champions League final, the coach revealed the recipe for his success.

Pep Guardiola and the secret behind his success

Prior to the Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul, Pep Guardiola admitted that the secret behind his success as a coach has been the possibility of having great players such as Erling Haaland or Lionel Messi.

“The key to my success is having great players. To have Messi in the past and Haaland right now. That’s my success. No joke. Every coach who has triumphed is because he had great players. A coach has never scored a goal.”

Guardiola won two Champions League finals with Barcelona and lost a third one with Manchester City against Chelsea in 2021. He’s not afraid of failure at Turkey in of the biggest games of his career.

“I would like to tell you what lessons we learned that day, but I don’t know them. This is a different match, two years later and with different players. The plan against Chelsea didn’t work and people say I made the wrong choices. I have a plan this time and if we win it will be a good one.”