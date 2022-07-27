Barcelona's new board is still on the move and it seems that they are trying to get more pieces in this transfer window. Now, the Culers could get in another fight against a Premier League team to re-sign Arthur Melo from Juventus, former midfielder of the Blaugranas.

2021 and 2022 are two very different years for Barcelona. While last year the Blaugranas suffered in the transfer windows, now the Spanish team has made some huge signings and the board is still thinking to acquire more players. Now, Arthur Melo could return with the Culers, but there is another Premier League in the fight against them.

Arthur Melo is probably one of the biggest failures of Barcelona in the las couple of years. The team signed the Brazilian midfielder to renew that zone, but he felt uncomfortable in Spain and left quickly to Italy. Juventus seduced the Blaugranas with Miralem Pjanic in one of the worst trades in soccer recently as the Bosnian did not fulfill with the expectations.

But now the present is different for Barcelona. With Joan Laporta as president, the team has made some huge changes and has given Xavi, the team's coach, the weapons he has asked for in order to bring tht titles back to Catalonia. It seems like with a possible Frenkie de Jong's exit, the Spanish manager would be interested in Arthur for the midfield.

Arthur Melo wants to join Barcelona again, but Arsenal is in the hunt for the Brazilian midfielder

Arthur Melo only lasted two years with Barcelona when he joined the Spanish team in 2018 and left in 2020. Juventus traded for him and gave Miralem Pjanic in exchange. After a rough time at Turin, when he did not play so much, he wants to go back to Catalonia with the Blaugranas, according to Corriere dello Sport.

It won't be easy for Arthur as Barcelona is stacked in the midfield with some important players. The team is seeking a landing spot for Frenkie de Jong and, if the Dutch leaves, there could be an open gate for the Brazilian, but it still won't be secure that the team is fully interested in him.

Also, there are two teams in the hunt for Arthur Melo. Despite he wants to join Barcelona, Arsenal (Premier League) and Valencia (LaLiga) are also thinking in some offers to make to Juventus for the Brazilian midfielder. This could be another fight between the Culers and an English team as they seem to already won the duel against Chelsea for Jules Kounde.