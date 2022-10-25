Though he had a fantastic tenure at the club, Robert Lewandowski didn't leave Bayern Munich on good terms. In fact, one of the Bavarian's stars has recently taken a jab at the current Barcelona striker.

Robert Lewandowski was without any doubt the best striker Bayern Munich have had in years. Having recorded 344 goals in 375 appearances, the Pole star certainly left a mark at the Bavarians. However, there has been bad blood between them since Lewandowski left for Barcelona.

With his contract expiring in 2023, the veteran goalscorer pushed hard during the final months of last season to get a summer transfer. Bayern were unwilling to grant his wish but eventually had no option but to give in.

His desire to leave never sit well with the Bundesliga giants, but it wasn't just the front office who resented Lewy since then. Even his former teammates have taken subtle shots at the Poland international in recent months.

Leon Goretzka takes jab at Robert Lewandowski

“Lewy was very spoiled at Bayern, always progressing at least to the Round of 16,” Leon Goretzka told Sky, via SB Nation. “But it is what it is — now we can no longer take that into consideration.”

Curiously, Barcelona and Bayern were drawn together in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage. Following a 2-0 win at home, the German side could send the Cules to the Europa League with a victory at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

"When we play against FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou, be it a friendly game or a Champions League final, it doesn't matter. It's going to be a great game that we're looking forward to," Goretzka said. "And we will also do everything to win it."

It wouldn't be the first time Bayern destroy Barcelona's Champions League hopes. As a matter of fact, they have already sunk Xavi Hernandez's side in last year's group stage. Therefore, all eyes will be on their UCL game this week.