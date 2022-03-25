Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski will enter the last year of his contract with Bayern in the summer. Now, Catalan media suggest that he wants to continue his career in Barcelona.

Robert Lewandowski is set to switch clubs this summer. His contract with Bayern expires in June, and since negotiations for a contract extension have not started, it is increasingly likely that he will take on a new challenge after eight years spent in Munich.

The Poland international wants to leave the Bundesliga at the end of the season and according to the Catalan media, his wish is to move to Barcelona. Under Xavi Hernandez, the Blaugrana have begun to show some fantastic performances, climbing on to third place in La Liga.

The Catalan newspaper Sport states that Barca have offered him a four-year contract and that his manager Pini Zahavi has a good relationship with the president of the team, Joan Laporta.

Lewandowski emerges as attack option for Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski has another year left on his contract with the German giants. Moreover, in recent months he has not been on good terms with the management, which has not yet begun negotiations for a new deal. As a result, he is expected to ask his side to agree a deal with with the La Liga squad in the summer.

The main goal of Joan Laporta has been Erling Haaland. However, he is aware that the Catalan outfit can hardly fund the, so plans have reportedly changed as the Blaugrana have now set their eyes on the Polish veteran.