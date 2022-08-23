On Sunday the Polish striker hit two goals against Real Sociedad in week 2 of LaLiga and for Pedri it’s all about how fit Robert Lewandowski is.

Robert Lewandowski has a new lease on life at Barcelona, the 34-year-old is picking up where he left off at Bayern Munich. For Barcelona it has them in fifth place with 4 points at the start of the season.

Lewandowski is on a 4-year contract with Barcelona and previously scored over 100 goals for both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. Up next for the Catalan side is Real Valladolid on Sunday with their first major match against Sevilla in two weeks.

Now speaking to Movistar, central midfielder Pedri made a reference to just how fit and ready the Polish striker is at Barcelona.

Pedri on Robert Lewandowski

Pedri stated in regard to Robert Lewandowski, “Even though he’s like 34, he looks like he’s 20”. Pedri himself is playing in his third season at the club and has 9 goals in 76 games.

For Robert Lewandowski, he hasn’t missed a beat since his move to Barcelona and will be another major player who should hit the 30-goal mark by season’s end.