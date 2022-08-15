It seems like Barcelona's 2022 summer transfer window is not over yet. The Blaugranas are still targeting Marcos Alonso from Chelsea to join their defense and could use one of its players to seduce the Blues with an ambitious swap deal.

Barcelona has absolutely dominated the 2022 summer tranfer window, but there is still one piece they want to sign before the door closes: Marcos Alonso. Chelsea's left back is the remaining target for the Blaugranas for this season and the Spanish side could use one of its players to convince the English team to release its defender.

Joan Laporta, Barcelona's president, made a huge impact for the team with his arrival. Despite not being able of keeping Lionel Messi in the club, he has managed to sign other big names such as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha or Jules Kounde, but the summer transfer window is not over for him and there's a missing piece for the defense.

Although the Blaugrana's were not capable of convincing Cesar Azpilicueta to join them, the Spanish team is knocking on Chelsea's door again for a defender. Marcos Alonso could join Barcelona this summer, but after multiple rejections, Xavi's side could use one of its players to finally make a deal with the Premier League club.

Aubameyang could be used in a swap deal between Barcelona and Chelsea for Marcos Alonso

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona has made another offer for Marcos Alonso, but this one includes something else rather than money. The insider revealed that the Blaugranas are willing to give Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang away to complete the transfer.

After Timo Werner left Chelsea this summer for a return to RB Leipzig, Thomas Tuchel's side is missing a striker. The reports establish that Aubameyang is the main target, but the €30 million fee from Barcelona is way too high for them.

The 2022 summer transfer window is closing and Xavi needs to decide what he is going to do with his strikers as he has Lewandowski, Aubameyang and Memphis Depay in the roster. The Dutch player is also rumored to leave the team and join Juventus. If this move becomes a reality, the door for Chelsea should be closed as the Gabonese would be the perfect substitute for the Polish.