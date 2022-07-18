The wait has finally come to an end. FC Barcelona secured the signing of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich for a reported $49.50 million. The Pole star made up his mind long ago, and Xavi Hernandez may have a lot to do with that.

It took months, but FC Barcelona have finally signed the striker they wanted for next season. The Cules struck a deal with Bayern Munich to acquire the services of Pole superstar Robert Lewandowski for a reported $49.50 million.

Lewandowski, 33, had made it clear he wanted out of the Bavarians after spending more than a decade in the Bundesliga. Having spent four years with Borussia Dortmund, Lewandowski joined Bayern as a free agent in 2014. With only one year left in his contract, Lewi looked ready to leave — but not to any club.

Barcelona had been his priority for months, making it a matter of time before Bayern gave in. Despite the Cules are not in the same spot they were a few years ago, Lewandowski is optimistic that he can contribute to the club's resurgence under Xavi Hernandez. In fact, he suggested the 42-year-old coach is a reason why he wanted to join Barca.

Robert Lewandowski suggests Xavi was a big factor in his Barcelona move

“I was speaking with Xavi and from the beginning I know [what’s been on his] mind, his ideas," Lewandowski told FC Barcelona's official channel. "It was easy for me to decide to come to Barcelona because I’m the guy who wants to play, who wants to win, and I think that with Xavi it’s very possible.

“He knows exactly how to coach Barcelona because he was an amazing player and now he’s also a very good coach. He has an amazing future and I want to be a part of this as well.”

In the wake of a financial crisis, in addition to the departure of Lionel Messi, Barca had a poor start to the 2021-22 season. Xavi steadied the ship after taking over in November 2021, while the club managed to strengthen its roster since he arrived.

Having landed Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Adama Traore (who is now back at Wolves) in January, Barca continued to improve their squad this summer. Besides Lewandowski, the Spanish giants acquired Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, and Raphinha. Therefore, Barcelona are certainly in a better spot than a year ago. Lewandowski is aware of that, and he knows Xavi played a pivotal role for the club's resurrection.

Though Lewandowski turns 34 in August, he seems to have a lot left in his tank. Last season, the Pole striker bagged an impressive 50 goals in 46 appearances. With 35 goals in 34 Bundesliga games, and 13 goals in 10 UEFA Champions League appearances, Lewandowski proved he is still one of the most prolific strikers on Earth — which is what Barcelona need right now.