Barcelona are surprisingly on pace to boost their attack by landing Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich next summer. Check out here the three players Xavi would let go as a result.

The future of Robert Lewandowski has been up in the air for months but it looks like he may have already chosen his next destination. Against all odds, Barcelona seem to be close to acquire his services for next season.

According to Sebastian Staszewski of Pole outlet Interia Sport, the Cules have reached an agreement in principle with the 33-year-old striker for a three-year deal, as Lewandowski decided he wants to don the blaugrana.

Barca, however, would have to negotiate a transfer fee with Bayern Munich as Lewi is under contract until 2023. In the meantime, Xavi Hernandez may have decided which three players would not continue at the club next season, per TVPSport.

Martin Braithwaite

There were not many expectations around Martin Braithwaite when Barcelona signed him from Leganes in February 2020, but he has left a lot to be desired anyway. Between injuries, poor performances and the arrival of new players he didn’t have much playing time under Xavi and it does not look like he will.

Memphis Depay

The Dutchman was one of the best players at the beginning of the season after joining from Lyon in a free. However, things would eventually get complicated for Memphis Depay as Ronald Koeman – who insisted to bring him in – was fired and struggled to impress under the new boss. With Aubameyang and others ahead of him, his future could be elsewhere next season.

Luuk de Jong

Luuk de Jong’s future looked far away from Barcelona before the winter transfer window. He has certainly won more time at Camp Nou by impressing Xavi when he had the chance, but his loan expires at the end of the season and that’s probably going to be the end of the story.