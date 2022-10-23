Barcelona and Bayern will face each other at the Camp Nou Stadium for Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Find out when, where, and how to watch or live stream free this matchup in the US.

Barcelona will face Bayern at the Camp Nou Stadium for Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This could be the last chance to qualify for the Champions League Round Of 16 stage for the Blaugrana. Here, you will find out the date, time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free the game. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial).

Barcelona come off with two big-matchup disappointments against Real Madrid and Inter. However, the team managed by Xavi Hernandez still believe in the possibility to be part of the Champions League Round of 16 stage. With Robert Lewandowski as their main striker, the Blaugrana are confident they are able to overcome the obstacles.

On the other side, Bayern have the odds on their side, as the German side remain at the top of the Group C's standings, and have their way on to the Round of 16 stage. However, it won't be easy for the team managed by Julian Nagelsmann as they could miss Manuel Neuer as their starter goalkeeper. Even so, they have conceded constantly in their last games between the German league and the European tournament.

Barcelona vs Bayern: Date

Barcelona will host Bayern on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 for Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League at the Spotify Camp Nou. Depending on the final result, Barcelona could be eliminated from the Champions League, and could play the Round of 32 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League.

Barcelona vs Bayern: Time by States in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch or live stream free Barcelona vs Bayern in the US

Barcelona and Bayern will face-off at the Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). This matchup is for Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League, and it will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial), as well as Paramount+ (Free Trial). Other available options are Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, VIX+, TUDN App.