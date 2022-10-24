Barcelona play against Bayern at the Group Stage of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Barcelona and Bayern meet in a game for the Group Stage of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona on October 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). The home team doesn't know what it's like to win against a big favorite like the visitors. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League potential lineups.

Barcelona are in the third spot of the group with 1-1-2 and 4 points, but they still have time to steal the second spot to advance to the next round. After this game they play on the road against Viktoria Plzeň.

Bayern are the group leaders with a perfect record of 4-0 and 12 points. Bayern's most recent victory was against Viktoria Plzeň 4-2 on the road. The Germans know what it's like to win against Barcelona, as they won 2-0 in September at home.

Barcelona probable lineup

Barcelona has a top notch squad but so far they have not shown superiority against the big teams. A single win against an underdog and a draw against a favorite is not a good result.

Xavi Hernandez has to take advantage of the fact that most of his top players are healthy to win this game, but Barcelona's defensive system is weak against teams like Bayern. The only bad news for Barcelona is that Gavi will not be available for this game.

This is the likely Barcelona’s lineup for this game: Marc-André Ter Stegen; Alejandro Balde, Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde, Sergi Roberto; Frenkie De Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pedri; Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski

Bayern probable lineup

Bayern are a goal scoring machine, it is very likely that they will score at least two goals against Barcelona. But they are in the group's first spot and it is unlikely that the team will seek to risk playing on the road.

Bayern's attack is lethal and difficult to stop, so far they are the only team in the group with more than ten goals for a total of 13 goals for and only two goals against. Sané will not be available for this game against Barcelona due to injury.

This is the likely Bayern’s lineup for this game: Sven Ulreich; Alphonso Davies, Matthijs De Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman; Sadio Mane