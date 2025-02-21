Warriors teammates praise Jimmy Butler’s leadership and impact on the team

Coming out of the All-Star break, the Golden State Warriors are determined to turn their season around and secure a strong playoff position. A key factor in that resurgence? The arrival of Jimmy Butler, whose leadership has already made a significant impact. His presence has energized the locker room, with teammates Brandin Podziemski and Kevon Looney, along with head coach Steve Kerr, expressing confidence in what he brings to the team.

With just a few weeks left in the regular season, Kerr emphasized the importance of playing at their highest level every night to position themselves for a deep postseason run. He also acknowledged that Butler’s arrival has injected much-needed confidence into the squad.

“Hopefully, what it does is shift the confidence,” Kerr said. “And I think that was the reason for the trade. We seemed to be stuck in the mud, and it’s nobody’s fault. Sometimes, a team just runs its course. At the time of the trade, Mike [Dunleavy] sensed that we were treading water and not getting anywhere. So sometimes, you make a move just to shake things up, create confidence, and build momentum. That was the idea behind bringing in Jimmy.”

Kerr went on to highlight Butler’s impact in high-pressure situations, particularly referencing his success with the Miami Heat. “He has that type of presence and swagger. He’s taken two Miami teams to the Finals as huge underdogs. They came out of the Play-In and made a run. We may find ourselves in the same spot. It’s going to be tough to get to the sixth seed, but we’re going to fight like hell to do it. But if we do end up in the Play-In, he’s exactly the kind of guy you want in a Game 7 or a win-or-go-home situation. You need alphas like him, great players like him.”

Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors talks to Jimmy Butler #10 during the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks

Podziemski: Butler brings a new level of confidence

Butler’s influence has already changed the Warriors’ energy, according to second-year guard Brandin Podziemski. The young rising star believes Butler has provided exactly what the team was missing.

“I think there’s just a little bit more belief now,” Podziemski said after practice on Thursday. “With Jimmy’s career accomplishments and the kind of player and person he is, everyone has ramped up their sense of urgency. He’s an All-Defensive Team guy, an All-Star—those things matter. It just feels like there’s more intensity and focus now.”

Butler’s leadership style is a refreshing addition, differing from that of veterans Draymond Green and Stephen Curry. He has also made it clear that he’s eager to form strong bonds with some of the team’s younger players, particularly Jonathan Kuminga.

Looney: “It’s go time” for Warriors’ final stretch

Kevon Looney, a key veteran of the Warriors dynasty, also acknowledged the urgency of the moment. He echoed Kerr’s aspirations for a strong finish and emphasized the team’s determination to climb the standings.

“Definitely, it’s go time,” Looney said. “Coach has talked about this final stretch being a sprint. We’re trying to get out of the Play-In and secure a top-six spot. We feel like we’re capable, but we have to put together wins and avoid beating ourselves with mistakes. We’ve got to be really sharp the rest of the way.”

Looney is confident in the team’s ability to make a push. “That’s our goal,” he continued. “We have the talent, the players, and the coaches to do it. Now it’s about execution. Can we go out there and take care of business? That’s the challenge.”

Looney, a three-time NBA champion with Golden State, made one thing clear: the ultimate goal remains the same. “Winning a championship has been my goal every year since I’ve been here. Nothing has changed.”