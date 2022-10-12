The UEFA Champions League, previously known as European Cup, is one of the oldest competitions in Europe. However, there's always room for new records. On Wednesday, history was written again.

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League is in full swing, and with only two rounds left to conclude the group stage, things are still wide open. Many teams have already qualified for the knockout stage, while others are waiting to punch their ticket.

Wednesday was an eventful day packed with group stage action, as the tournament is reaching crucial stages before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 gets underway. The most exciting part of the competition is not here yet, but fans are already witnessing historic events.

On Matchday 4, a new record was broken: the quickest hat trick in Champions League history. The way it was produced was even greater, as it came in the final minutes of Liverpool's commanding win over Rangers.

Mohamed Salah scores fastest Champions League hat trick

Having scored three goals in six minutes and 13 seconds during Liverpool's triumph at Rangers, Mohamed Salah recorded the fastest hat trick in the Champions League. The Egyptian star hit at the 75th, 80th and 81st minute to secure his team's 7-1 triumph.

Salah overtook former Shakhtar Donetsk star Luiz Adriano, who was the previous record holder. The former Brazilian forward bagged a hat-trick in 7 minutes and 26 seconds in a game against BATE in 2014.