Lakers’ Dorian Finney-Smith opens up on Luka Doncic and LeBron James differences

The Los Angeles Lakers returned to winning form after two consecutive losses. They defeated the Portland Trail Blazers with standout performances. LeBron James and Austin Reaves led the way, scoring 40 and 32 points, respectively. However, another key player for the team’s stability has been Dorian Finney-Smith. He recently shared his experience playing alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Finney-Smith expressed how different both superstars are in their playing styles.

Dorian Finney-Smith stated that both are elite playmakers but have different approaches: “It’s different because one is moving super fast and the other one kind of moves at his own speed… It’s a little different. I will say, Luka can throw more late passes… He may throw the ball without looking at you, but Bron will tell you in a timeout that you’re gonna be open. So that’s a little different,” stated Finney-Smith, as reported by Lakers Nation.

Despite his fitness problems, Luka Doncic has already shown his unpredictable vision and no-look passes. It contrast with LeBron’s calculated approach. LeBron orchestrates plays and communicates his vision in advance. Both methods have proven highly effective in leading their teams. Their unique styles make them two of the NBA’s most dynamic offensive leaders.

For Finney-Smith, adapting to LeBron’s style has been a challenge, but also an opportunity. He can benefit from the four-time champion’s leadership. While Doncic thrives on improvisation, James relies on meticulous planning. LeBron’s approach helps teammates anticipate their roles in crucial moments.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers during their game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday February 4, 2025.

As the Lakers prepare for the NBA season’s second half, Finney-Smith’s insights stand out. His observations highlight the differences between two of the game’s most dominant playmakers.

Dorian Finney-Smith emerges as a key factor in the Lakers’ success

Since joining the Lakers, Dorian Finney-Smith has become a key part of the franchise sporting project. Despite not always receiving recognition, he remains one of the Lakers’ most important players this season. His defensive versatility allows him to guard multiple positions effectively. This gives the Lakers a strong and reliable perimeter presence.

Beyond his skills, Finney-Smith’s energy and toughness add an edge to the Lakers’ lineup. He hustles for loose balls and contests shots. He also makes the extra pass, impacting the game beyond the box score. As the Lakers fight for playoff positioning, his two-way contributions remain crucial. His performance could be a key factor in their championship aspirations.