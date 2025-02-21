Video: Cristiano Ronaldo rages at referees and kicks the ball away after controversial red card for Al-Nassr’s teammate

Cristiano Ronaldo’s season at Al Nassr has been outstanding. He is currently the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League with 16 goals. Despite his incredible form, Al Nassr is struggling. Since signing several star players, the club has failed to win an official title. This season, they seemed ready to compete for the league title. However, Al Nassr lost to Al Ettifaq after a controversial red card. This decision unleashed Cristiano Ronaldo’s frustration with the referee.

The red card towards Jhon Jader Duran triggered Cristiano Ronaldo‘s frustration with the decision. He confronted the referee and demanded a review of the play. When he did not get it, Ronaldo exploded with rage. He then threw the ball away in frustration. This defeat severely damages Al Nassr’s chances of winning the Saudi Pro League title. It would be another setback for Ronaldo’s ambitious project.

Many considered the red card decision highly controversial. In the 93rd minute, Abdulelah Al Malki passed the ball while play was stopped. Jhon Jader Duran then approached him and lightly brushed his head. Russian referee Kirill Levnikov interpreted this as aggression. The Colombian striker was immediately shown a straight red card.

With this defeat, Al Nassr stayed three points behind Qadisiya in third place. They now sit eight points behind leader Al Ittihad. Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante’s team remains in control of the title race. Al Nassr has gone two consecutive games without a win. This recent slump pushes them further away from the Saudi Pro League title.

Despite having stars like Aymeric Laporte and Marcelo Brozovic, the defense continues to struggle. Italian coach Stefano Pioli has yet to build a solid team. His squad still seems dependent on the Laporte-Simakan defensive partnership. With Simakan absent, the defense lost consistency. This weakness led to a tough defeat for the team.

Would it be a failure if Cristiano Ronaldo does not win a title in Saudi Arabia?

Blaming Cristiano Ronaldo for a collective failure is unfair. The Portuguese star was hired to lead the project by scoring goals. That is exactly what he is doing. According to individual awards, he is the best player in the Middle East.

His performances on the field continue to prove his worth. However, Cristiano cannot control his team’s defensive struggles. If Al Nassr were losing due to poor offense, it would reflect on him. However, offensively, they remain one of the league’s standout teams.

If Al Nassr wants to win titles, they should follow Al Ittihad’s example. Benzema’s team invested heavily in midfield and defense. This investment gave them solidity and made them league leaders. They are now one of the best teams in the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo needs a more balanced team to compete. The club must make key signings to strengthen the squad.