Barcelona and Benfica square off at Camp Nou on Tuesday, November 23, on Matchday 5 of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

Barcelona vs Benfica: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021-22 UEFA Champions League in the US

It's time for UEFA Champions League action again as the group phase is reaching its crucial stages. Barcelona and Benfica meet on Tuesday, November 23, in a must-win game for both on Matchday 5 of Group E. Here, you will find the match preview, predictions, and odds. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV.

Xavi Hernandez will be in charge of his first Champions League encounter since taking the reins of Barca. Los Cules bounced back from an awful start, but in order to get into the round of 16, they need to pick up a victory again.

The Portuguese giants will set foot at Camp Nou aiming to upset the La Liga side, just like they did on Matchday 2 at Estadio Da Luz. This is also a crucial game for their continental aspirations, given they are currently trailing Barca for the second spot.

Barcelona vs Benfica: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Time: 3 PM (ET)

Location: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Barcelona vs Benfica: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

Barcelona vs Benfica: Storylines

It's not been an easy start to the season for Barcelona, who fired Ronald Koeman following poor results. But there's optimism with Xavi's arrival, and he got off to a winning start as Barca beat crosstown rivals Espanyol in the weekend.

El Blaugrana suffered two 0-3 defeats in a row to begin the UCL journey but they got back on track by defeating Dynamo Kyiv twice. Now, they must defeat Benfica to continue paving the way towards the next round.

Jorge Jesus' men, on the other hand, will try to end a two-game losing streak in the Champions League as Bayern Munich beat them on Matchday 3 and 4. Benfica put three past Barca last time they met, but now it might be a different story.

Barcelona vs Benfica: 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Table

With two rounds left to conclude the group stage, there's room for drama in Group E. Barcelona sit in second place with six points (W2 L2), while Benfica are third with four (W1 D1 L2).

How to watch or live stream Barcelona vs Benfica in the US

The game between Barcelona and Benfica will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV. Other options: TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDNxtra, TUDN USA, UniMás, Paramount+, and Univision NOW.

Barcelona vs Benfica: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have revealed their predictions, and they expect the hosts to win this one. FanDuel sees Barcelona as heavy favorites with -155 odds, while Benfica have +420, and a tie would result in a +290 payout.

FanDuel Barcelona -155 Tie +290 Benfica +420

* Odds via FanDuel.