Barcelona will play against Inter in what will be the Matchday 4 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The second game between these two teams will take place and without a doubt it will be a game that no fan should miss. There is a lot at stake in this Matchday 4. Bayern Munich, leaders of the group, have so far shown to be superior to both the Spanish and Italian teams, and it seems difficult that they will not take first place.

If that happens, then between these two teams will be the second in the group that will advance to the round of 16 (Viktoria Plzen will hardly be able to get any points with the level they have shown). Hence, the game between the "Nerazurri" and the "Cules" is of vital importance. In Italy it was a victory for Inter, so a draw would favor them. Barcelona on the other hand needs the victory.

Barcelona vs Inter: Date

This game between Barcelona and Inter for the UEFA Champions League group stage phase will be played at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain this Wednesday, October 12 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Barcelona vs Inter: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Barcelona vs Inter

This UEFA Champions League group stage game between Barcelona and Inter can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial), while if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN. Other options in the US: VIX+.

