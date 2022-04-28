Barcelona will play against Mallorca for Matchday 34 of La Liga 2021-22. Here, you can check out all about the game information: when, where and how to watch the game in the United States.

Barcelona are looking forward to win after lossing their last 2 home games. Los Cules will play against Mallorca for Matchday 34 of 2021-22 La Liga. Here, you can check out all about the game information: when, where and how to watch the game in the United States.

Barcelona have been down lately with an inconsistent form in the 2021-22 La Liga. They have a record of 2 wins and 2 losses in their last 4 home games in the Spanish league. The team managed by Xavi Hernandez are fighting for a UEFA Champions League spot. They are in 2nd place at the 2021-22 La Liga.

On the other hand, Mallorca have been struggling with relegation problems. They hired the Mexican coach Javier Aguirre to avoid it. However, they have recorded 2 losses and 2 win since Aguirre arrived. Mallorca will have to fight against the odds to win at Camp Nou stadium. They have lost 10 out of their last 11 games between these two sides in Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Mallorca: Date

Barcelona will play against Mallorca for Matchday 34 of the 2021-22 La Liga on Sunday May 1, 2022 at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

Barcelona vs Mallorca: Time by States in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Barcelona vs Mallorca: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

The match to be held at Camp Nou Stadium, Barcelona, Spain between Barcelona and Mallorca will be available in the United States on ESPN+.